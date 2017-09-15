2 injured after 5 vehicle wreck, traffic detoured - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

2 injured after 5 vehicle wreck, traffic detoured

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

DPS officials are responding to a five vehicle pile-up on Highway 136 between Webb Road and FM 1912.

Officials say two people were injured. One person has sustained life-threatening injuries and has been air lifted to a hospital. Another person has been transported to a local hospital. 

Traffic is being detoured to Masterson Road at this time.

Official say speed was a factor in this accident. 

DPS officials are investigating this accident. 

