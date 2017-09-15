Friday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the mid 90s

Weather Outlook for Friday, Sept. 15

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Temps this morning are a little milder with most locations in the 60s and 70s.

Rain from overnight will end this morning and skies are going to be mostly to partly sunny with dry conditions.

A few isolated storms will be possible starting in the evening continuing overnight into early Saturday.

Highs today will be well above normal in the mid 90s. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Temps remain in the 90s through Saturday, more seasonal temps return Sunday into next week.

A few isolated storms are possible the next few evenings.

