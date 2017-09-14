BCS Park Central campus expanding, offering amenities for all ages

More construction at the edge of downtown Amarillo aims to benefit Amarillo's elderly population, with plans to be a vibrant part of downtown.
Knowing what to do no matter the situation is always important to law enforcement and administrators when it comes to student safety.
Next Fall, West Texas A&M University students will have a new off campus housing option, which WT officials say is important as their student population continues to grow.
West Texas A&M University has continued their trend of growing enrollment this year by surpassing their highest enrollment numbers this fall.
West Texas A&M's Dr. Walter V. Wendler will be inaugurated as the 11th president of WTAMU tomorrow afternoon.
