BCS Park Central campus expanding, offering amenities for all ages

More construction at the edge of downtown Amarillo aims to benefit Amarillo's elderly population, with plans to be a vibrant part of downtown.

With some new facilities nearly finished, under construction now, or pending approval, Baptist Community Services' Park Central campus is working to have an influence on downtown Amarillo.

The newest addition to Park Central's senior living is the Sycamore Memory Care Center, opening early October.

"Alzheimer's and other [forms of] dementia are a growing need," said Kristi Greenway, Assisted Living Administrator. "So we're excited to be able to serve our community in this way for people who have those memory issues."

The 56-resident facility already has people ready to move in and more on a waiting list.

Park Central is home to about 700 seniors ages 55 and up, and a new nursing home under construction now could add to that number.

It will hold about 120 residents and offer private rooms, which the current nursing home facility does not.

"Our campus was put together state-of-the-art in the 90's, and it was premiere, and it still is premiere," said Robert Smith, Vice President of Healthcare Operations. "However we're planning our growth and our changes [for] the different types of residents we're going to need for the next 20 years."

In that same area south of campus, plans to build a facilities and bus building will go before the Downtown Urban Design Review Board Friday.

"Part of our plan down here, and it goes from the Sycamore to the nursing home to the bus barn to our laundry facility, which we already have over there, the goal is to make them be good neighbors and fit into the neighborhood," said Smith.

They also have plans to attract a new crowd to their facilities.

"You'll have sort of a store front drive, you'll have a restaurant, we'll have our Amarillo Town Club, we'll have multipurpose education and meeting rooms," said Smith.

Anyone with a membership to the Amarillo Town Club can go workout at the soon-to-be new location, and future restaurants will be open to the public.

If you're interested in seeing the Sycamore Memory Care Center first hand, you can attend an open house on October 8th from noon to 3 p.m. at 1511 S. Van Buren St.

