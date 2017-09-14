WT students to have new off-campus student housing next Fall

Next Fall, West Texas A&M University students will have a new off campus housing option, which WT officials say is important as their student population continues to grow.

This year, they had 10,000 students enrolled, which is the highest number of enrollment WT has ever had.

"More important than the milestone is that people are choosing WT because they can get an outstanding educational experience at a lower cost," said Vice President for Student Enrollment, Engagement and Success Michael Knox.

However, WT officials say they only have enough beds for about a quarter of the students enrolled this year.

Director of WT Residential Living Jeffery Suloik says while WT realizes the need for housing, they want to focus on renovating current apartments rather than building new ones.

"If we look at putting a new building on campus, that's a debt the university is taking on that we would need to fill over the next several years," said Suloik.

A student housing company out of Dallas caught word of WT's growth and wanted to provide upscale housing for students.

"We wanted to bring the same product that the kids at the tier one market have to a tier two," said Vice President of Domas Development Mark Sullivan.

"Just looking at the market there, and what was available, we thought it is well under-served for that type of product," said Sullivan.

The Legends Canyon Apartments will feature stainless steel appliances, granite tops, a pool and a clubhouse.

The apartments will have 700 beds, and is expected to be finished by August of 2018.

