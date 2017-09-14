Amarillo officials searching for fugitive wanted for felony assault of a child, elderly or disabled person

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a wanted man.

Adam Comans is wanted out of Randall County for felony assault charges of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

If you have any information on where to find him, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your anonymous tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

