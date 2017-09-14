WT fall enrollment numbers highest ever

West Texas A&M University has continued their trend of growing enrollment this year by surpassing their highest enrollment numbers this fall.
West Texas A&M University has continued their trend of growing enrollment this year by surpassing their highest enrollment numbers this fall.
West Texas A&M's Dr. Walter V. Wendler will be inaugurated as the 11th president of WTAMU tomorrow afternoon.
West Texas A&M's Dr. Walter V. Wendler will be inaugurated as the 11th president of WTAMU tomorrow afternoon.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, Sept. 14
Weather Outlook for Thursday, Sept. 14
Two Amarillo women are joining the Texas Cultural Trust.
Two Amarillo women are joining the Texas Cultural Trust.
The City of Amarillo is closing its brush sites and opening a single one located at the city's landfill.
The City of Amarillo is closing its brush sites and opening a single one located at the city's landfill.