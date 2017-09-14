WT fall enrollment numbers highest ever

West Texas A&M University has continued their trend of growing enrollment this year by surpassing their highest enrollment numbers this fall.

The university has a total of 10,169 students enrolled for this semester making this the highest enrollment the university has ever seen.

"We are certainly pleased to achieve an enrollment of more than 10,000 students," said Vice President for Student Enrollment, Engagement and Success Michael Knox. "More important than the milestone is that people are choosing WT because they can get an outstanding educational experience at a lower cost, and with their WT degree they can do whatever they want to do in life. That's a pretty powerful combination of attractive qualities, and we are working hard to continue and even expand on that tradition."

In the fall of 2012, the university broke a long-standing record from 1970 of 7,935 students, and the school has been growing ever since.

This year's numbers show a 2.09 percent increase over last year's numbers.

