WTAMU hosting inauguration ceremony for Dr. Walter Wendler

West Texas A&M's Dr. Walter V. Wendler will be inaugurated as the 11th president of WTAMU tomorrow afternoon.

Starting at 1:30 p.m., WTAMU will hold a formal ceremony in Legacy Hall.

Wendler previously served as Chancellor Emeritus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, which he led from 2001 to 2007. During his tenure as Chancellor, research productivity increased by 65 percent. After completing his contract, he returned to teaching architecture. He retired from his most recent position as Director of the School of Architecture at SIU at the end of 2015.

Prior to his appointment as Chancellor, Wendler served as Vice Chancellor for Planning and System Integration at the Texas A&M System. Before that, he had served as Executive Assistant to the President, Dean of the College of Architecture and other administrative and faculty roles at Texas A&M University in College Station.

Wendler earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin. He also holds a master’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley, a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M, and an associate’s degree from the State University of New York at Farmingdale.

The WTAMU presidential search committee reviewed more than 70 applications for the position.

Wendler married Mary L. Haney in 1973. They have two married sons, Walter III and Bradley, both graduates of Texas A&M University, and five grandchildren.

