Moore County officials searching for wanted man

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Moore County officials are searching for a wanted fugitive.

Isaiah Thomas Gutierrez is wanted out of Moore County for possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on where to find him, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online

If your tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

