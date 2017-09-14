2 Amarillo women joining Texas Cultural Trust

Two Amarillo women are joining the Texas Cultural Trust.

Sharon Oeschger and Nancy Merideth Seliger are joining in to help the trust achieve its mission to be the leading voice for the arts in education, advocacy, and economic impact, spotlighting the artistic talent of Texas.

The Texas Cultural Trust is the state's most prominent arts advocacy organization.

"We are thrilled to have such diverse leaders join the Texas Cultural Trust Board to further advance the conversation around the arts and to help promote just how important the arts are to Texas' economy, as well as our students' education," said Board Chair of the Texas Cultural Trust Linda LaMantia. "Our new board members are passionate arts supporters who understand that the arts are a 'need to have,' not a 'nice to have,' when it comes to the future of our state."

Oeschger served Amarillo through being on the boards of the Amarillo Art Alliance, Amarillo College Foundation, Amarillo Symphony, Amarillo Symphony Guild, Don & Sybil Harrington Cancer Center and several others.

Seliger currently serves as President Elect of the Texas Exes, on the University of Texas Development Board and the Disciplinary Review Committee for the Texas Medical Board.

