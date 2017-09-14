'Tri to Make a Difference' triathlon this weekend

Saturday is the 12th Tri to Make a Difference sprint triathlon benefiting the Children's Miracle Network.

The triathlon started after Thomas Lynch was born 12 years ago with a seizure disorder, and his family worked with Lake Tanglewood to raise money and give back to the CMN.

Now, the triathlon has raised over $1 million for the CMN to help children in the Texas Panhandle.

This year, Lynch began painting canvases to sell and raise money for other sick children in the Panhandle.

