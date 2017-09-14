Get ready for the 22nd Annual Amarillo Chamber of Commerce Cook-off

The 22nd Annual Amarillo Chamber of Commerce Celebration Barbecue cook-off is ready to start cooking in downtown.

The Annual Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off is a good-times event that is the perfect way to get out into the community, enjoy some great food and get ready for fall..

The barbecue cook-off is held every year either on the grounds of or near the Chamber of Commerce in downtown Amarillo.

More than 110 businesses are expected to be handing out food at this year's event, with more than 100 of them competing in the cook-off. Each business will fight for the right to claim one of three titles: "Best Ribs", "Best Brisket", or "Best Other Meat".

The barbecue cook-off draws in more than 5,000 people every year and features music and beer.

Gates open for the event at 5:00 p.m. this evening, and the event will run until 8:00 p.m..

Tickets are available in advance for a cost of $30, or $40 at the gate.

You can purchase them in at the civic center box office, any local area United Supermarket, or online by clicking here.

A heads-up for anyone headed to the event or around town, there are some road closures to be aware of:

Buchanan St. is been shut down from the highway interchange to 8th Ave.

If you head north on I-27, you are forced to exit on to Fillmore street

S Polk and S Tyler St. are closed between 10th & 12th avenue for vendor booths

11th Ave. is closed between Taylor and Harrison.

I-27 from 26th Ave. to downtown reduced to two lanes until 4:00 p.m.

Southbound I-27 from downtown to 26th Ave is only one lane

Expect delays in downtown because of event and the single main street.

If you head out to the event, be aware of increased foot-traffic in the downtown and watch for pedestrians crossing the street.

Amarillo police would like to remind every one to be careful. Please slow down in construction zones and pay attention to your surroundings.

Due to all the closures and potential delays, make sure to give yourself extra time when you head out the door in order to arrive safely at you destination.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Chamber of Commerce's website here.

