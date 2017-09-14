Get ready for the 22nd Annual Amarillo Chamber of Commerce Cook-off

Weather Outlook for Thursday, Sept. 14
The City of Amarillo is closing its brush sites and opening a single one located at the city's landfill.
The 22nd Annual Amarillo Chamber of Commerce Celebration Barbecue cook-off is ready to start cooking in downtown. The Annual Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off is a good-times event that is the perfect way to get out into the community, enjoy some great food and get ready for fall.. The barbecue cook-off is held every year either on the grounds of or near the Chamber of Commerce in downtown Amarillo. More than 110 businesses are expected to be handing out f...
The devastation left behind from Hurricane Harvey will affect insurance rates for residents statewide.
Regents at Eastern New Mexico University will meet tomorrow to discuss a plan for reducing out-of-state tuition.
