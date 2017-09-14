RECALL ALERT: Target recalls dressers due to tip-over and entrapment hazards

Target recalls Room Essentials 4-Drawer Dressers due to tip-over and entrapment hazards.

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

This recall involves Room Essentials 4-drawer dressers sold in three colors.

The dressers measure 41 7/8 inches tall by 31 ½ inches wide by 15 11/16 inches deep.

Model number 249-05-0103 (black), 249-05-0106 (espresso), or 249-05-0109 (maple) is printed on the product’s packaging.

The firm has received 12 reports of dressers tipping or collapsing, including tipping over on two three-year-old children.

No injuries have been reported.

Sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from January 2013 through April 2016 for about $118.

Contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT daily or online at www.Target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then “Furniture” for more information, or the “Product Recalls” tab on www.Facebook.com/Target.

Source: CPSC

