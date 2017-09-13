Tri-State Fair and Rodeo coming to Amarillo this weekend

The City of Amarillo is closing its brush sites and opening a single one located at the city's landfill.
The City of Amarillo is closing its brush sites and opening a single one located at the city's landfill.
The devastation left behind from Hurricane Harvey will affect insurance rates for residents statewide.
The devastation left behind from Hurricane Harvey will affect insurance rates for residents statewide.
The Hansford County Veterinary Hospital is alerting residents of a Parvo outbreak in the area.
The Hansford County Veterinary Hospital is alerting residents of a Parvo outbreak in the area.
A former Amarillo teacher will be recognized with a 2017 Heroes for Children award this Friday.
A former Amarillo teacher will be recognized with a 2017 Heroes for Children award this Friday.
West Texas A&M University police are reminding students that sexual assault is never the fault of the victim after a recent attempted sexual assault.
West Texas A&M University police are reminding students that sexual assault is never the fault of the victim after a recent attempted sexual assault.