Tri-State Fair and Rodeo coming to Amarillo this weekend

The Tri-State Fair and Rodeo is coming to Amarillo this weekend.

The fair opens this Friday with the annual parade on Saturday morning.

However, this year the parade will take a new route. The parade will start on South Polk at 11th Avenue. It will then head north on Polk to 4th Avenue, turn west and then south on Harrison.

You can find information about tickets to the fair here and a full list of events here.

