Hansford County Veterinary Hospital alerting residents of Parvo outbreak

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
HANSFORD COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

The Hansford County Veterinary Hospital is alerting residents of a Parvo outbreak in the area.

Officials with the veterinary hospital say they are seeing two to three cases of Parvo each day.

Pet owners are advised to have their puppies vaccinated and keep them at home away from other dogs until they have had all of the necessary shots.

