Amarillo woman sentenced to 17 years in prison for counterfeit check scheme

An Amarillo woman will spend just over 17 years in prison after being sentenced for her part in the printing and use of counterfeit checks.

Michelle Renee Whitman, 46, was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison today for printing counterfeit checks that were used at various stores and banks.

She pleaded guilty in June after police say she received information that was obtained from vehicle burglaries or mail theft and then used that information to create counterfeit checks.

Whitman would also create false temporary identification cards for individuals who were cashing the counterfeit checks.

She has been ordered to pay over $9,000 in restitution.

