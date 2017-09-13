Former Amarillo teacher receiving a 2017 Heroes for Children award

A former Amarillo teacher will be recognized with a 2017 Heroes for Children award this Friday.

Evelyn Lyles volunteers at Amarillo ISD helping with the U.S. Refugee Resettlement Program.

Lyles helps the refugees make medical appointments, relays messages, facilitates English as a Second Language and citizenship classes and encourages parental involvement.

15 school volunteers will receive a Heroes for Children award from the State Board of Education.

The Heroes for Children honorees are recognized for volunteering in public schools of their communities.

