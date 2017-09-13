WTAMU police: sexual assault is never the victim's fault

West Texas A&M University police are reminding students that sexual assault is never the fault of the victim after a recent attempted sexual assault.

WTAMU police say that while nothing is full-proof, they offer suggestions for students to consider:

Make sure you have consent. Consent is a clear and freely given yes, not the absence of a no

People who are incapacitated by alcohol or drugs cannot give consent

Practice being assertive about your boundaries

Trust your instincts. If you feel uneasy or sense something is wrong, call for assistance

Be active in supporting a safe and respectful community. If you see others engaging in disrespectful or inappropriate actions, speak up and get involved, or contact someone else to assist.

University police are investigating the reported assault, and the report will be forwarded to the Randall County District Attorney's Office.

