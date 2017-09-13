ENMU regents meeting to discuss reducing out-of-state tuition

Regents at Eastern New Mexico University will meet tomorrow to discuss a plan for reducing out-of-state tuition.

According to the Associated Press, under the proposal, tuition for out-of-state students would decrease from 203 percent of in-state tuition to 150 percent.

ENMU President Jeff Elwell said that out-of-state students "paid an average of $13,819 more than their in-state peers" in 2014 and 2015.

This proposal comes as officials at ENMU say the school has recorded the highest enrollment in its 82-year history at just over 6,000 this fall.

