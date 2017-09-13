Wednesday's Weather: Warm and dry with high temps in the upper 80s and low 90s

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Sept. 13

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Our warm and dry weather continues today with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s.

High pressure will be keeping us dry through the end of the work week. Lows this morning will still be cooler, in the 50s and 60s.

Skies are going to be mostly sunny with dry conditions. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-15 mph, but winds pick up through the end of the work week and into the weekend.

Temps continue to warm throughout the week into the 90s, leaving us with above normal temps until Sunday.

A few scattered showers may be possible late Friday night in the southeast panhandle, shower chances continue through the weekend and into the start of next week.

