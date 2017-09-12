Amarillo business owners targeted by national scam

A scam targeting business owners across the country is now here in Amarillo.

Around thirty Amarillo residents have received emails which appear to be from the Amarillo Better Business Bureau.

The BBB believes these emails are "phishing" emails which have attached links or hidden elements that, when clicked, download malware that which gives a hacker access to personal information.

"Right now, we are seeing a lot of companies here in our area, some churches, some government offices, people that we wouldn't take complaints on that are getting this email," said local BBB CEO Janna Kiehl. "They just want to stop business, and cause trouble and time and expense for business in the US. That's why they do these types of attacks."

Amarillo business owners who received the email said it was hard to tell if it was real or fake, because it used the same logo as the BBB. Kiehl said these phishing emails tell the recipients they have a complaint filed against their business.

She says the BBB does send emails to business owners about complaints, but there are differences in the way those emails look:

Check the email for misspellings

Never download a file from these emails. Kiehl says it's most likely a virus

Check the subject line for a case number -- the BBB doesn't use them. "It has a really long case number with a colon in it and two numbers after that."

If you may have clicked a link in an email you suspect is a scam, immediately run your antivirus software. Businesses should contact the IT department

