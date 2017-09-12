Potter County signs agreement with Lubbock to avoid inmate overcrowding

A scam targeting business owners across the country is now here in Amarillo.
As of yesterday, the Potter County Detention Center had 599 beds available and 598 inmates, but a new inter-local agreement between Lubbock and Potter County will allow Potter County to transfer certain male inmates to Lubbock to free space if needed.
Officials need your help locating a missing child out of Amarillo.
The Panhandle Kennel Club of Texas is hosting their dog show this week.
The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office is alerting residents of a confirmed case of rabies in Wheeler County.
