Officials searching for missing child out of Amarillo - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Officials searching for missing child out of Amarillo

By Victoria Doss, Executive Producer
Connect
SOURCE: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children SOURCE: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Officials need your help locating a missing child out of Amarillo.

Alissa Rivera, 16, has been missing since August 2. 

The child may go by the name of Alex and is described as five-foot five, weighing 140 pounds.

If you know where Rivera is, call the Randall County Sheriff's Office at (806) 468-5751.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly