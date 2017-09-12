Officials searching for missing child out of Amarillo

Officials need your help locating a missing child out of Amarillo.

Alissa Rivera, 16, has been missing since August 2.

The child may go by the name of Alex and is described as five-foot five, weighing 140 pounds.

If you know where Rivera is, call the Randall County Sheriff's Office at (806) 468-5751.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.