Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for auto burglary, credit card theft suspect

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect who attempted to use a stolen credit card.

Officials say a woman had her purse stolen from her car, and a suspect was seen attempting to use her credit card.

If you have any information about this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your anonymous tip leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

