Canyon police asking for help identifying suspects in debit or credit card abuse case

Canyon police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects connected to a debit or credit card abuse case.

The first suspect is described as wearing a white shirt with "Animal Control" written on the back. The other suspect is described as wearing a dark, blue shirt with a maroon hat.

If you have any information on this case, call the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.