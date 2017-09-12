Canyon police asking for help identifying suspects in debit or c - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Canyon police asking for help identifying suspects in debit or credit card abuse case

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
CANYON, TX (KFDA) -

Canyon police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects connected to a debit or credit card abuse case.

The first suspect is described as wearing a white shirt with "Animal Control" written on the back. The other suspect is described as wearing a dark, blue shirt with a maroon hat. 

 If you have any information on this case, call the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005.

