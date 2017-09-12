The Panhandle Kennel Club is hosting a four day dog show

The Panhandle Kennel Club of Texas is hosting their dog show this week.

The Four Days of All Breed Conformation Shows will take place from September 14 through 17.

This event is free to the public, but organizers ask show-goers to please leave their pets at home.

The shows are at the Amarillo Civic Center, and will take place from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

