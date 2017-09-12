League of Women Voters hosts fall kickoff program

The League of Women Voters fall kickoff program is tomorrow.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., prospective league members and others interested in the event are invited to Saltgrass Steak House located at 8300 West I-40.

Featured speaker Texas Silver-Haired Legislator Alan Abraham will give a summary of the legislature's regular and special sessions with emphasis on his observations as a legislative advocate for senior Texans. He will also take questions from the audience.

To become a member of the League of Women Voters you must be at least 16-years-old and subscribe to the league's non-partisan police and its purposes.

The purposes of the league are to promote political responsibility through informed and active participation in government and to act on selected governmental issues.

