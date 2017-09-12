Gray County officials alerting residents of phone scam

The Gray County Sheriff's Office is alerting citizens of a scam circulating the area.

Officials say an individual claiming to be Deputy James Marshall is calling residents and saying that they are with the Gray County Sheriff's Office. The caller informs the citizen that they have missed their court date and will have to pay a fine.

The Gray County Sheriff's Office wants to remind residents that they will never call to collect a fine or ask for any of your personal information.

Officials say the scammer is calling from the phone numbers (470) 733-5694 and (806) 223-1564.

If you have any questions about this scam, call the Gray County Sheriff's Office at (806) 669-8022.

