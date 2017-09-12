Former Amarillo woman Katie Quackenbush charged with attempted murder

Katie Quackenbush, 26, a former Amarillo woman is now facing charges of attempted murder after police say a homeless man was shot outside a business in Nashville.

Midtown Hills Precinct detectives have charged Quackenbush with attempted murder for shooting a homeless man on August 26.

Police say 54-year-old Gerald Melton was trying to sleep on the sidewalk around 3:00 a.m. when he became disturbed by exhaust fumes and loud music coming from a Porsche SUV.

Police say he then asked the driver to move the car. An argument ensued, and police say Quackenbush fired two shots at Melton.

He suffered a critical abdominal wound and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Bond is set at $25,000.

