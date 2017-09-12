6 confirmed cases of rabies in the area

The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office is alerting residents of a confirmed case of rabies in Wheeler County.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are now six confirmed cases of rabies in the area:

One confirmed case in Collingsworth County

One confirmed case in Donley County

One confirmed case in Randall County

One confirmed case in Gray County

One confirmed case in Potter County

One confirmed case in Wheeler County

The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office says the bats with rabies in Canyon and Amarillo did not cause any exposures. However, three people are now being treated due to the dog that tested positive for rabies in Wheeler County.

Residents are advised to vaccinate pets and remain aware of their surroundings.

