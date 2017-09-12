Moore County officials searching for suspects in shooting near Cactus

The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office is alerting residents of a confirmed case of rabies in Wheeler County.
Our warm and dry weather continues Tuesday.
West Texas A&M University will be playing football in Kimbrough Stadium a little longer than expected as planning continues on the school's new stadium.
The City of Amarillo will no longer offer animal pickup services during the weekend.
The Turn Center in Amarillo is making a big splash in the lives of children with autism by offering aquatic therapy.
