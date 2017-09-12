Moore County officials searching for suspects in shooting near C - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Moore County officials searching for suspects in shooting near Cactus

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Moore County Crime Stoppers are searching for an unknown suspect or suspects in connection with a shooting near Cactus.

On August 30, Moore County Crime Stoppers say two people were shot at, one of whom suffered serious injuries. 

If you have any information on this crime, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online

If your information leads to the location and arrest of the suspects involved, you may receive a reward of up to $1,000. 

