1 person in custody after shooting near Borger

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
BORGER, TX (KFDA) -

One person is now in police custody after a shooting near Borger last weekend.

The Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office arrested Michael Naivez Sr. last night in connection to an armed robbery that happened last Friday night off of Highway 136 between Borger and Fritch.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

