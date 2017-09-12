Tuesday's Weather: Sunny with summer temps

Our warm and dry weather continues Tuesday.

High pressure will be keeping us dry through the next several days.

Lows this morning will be seasonal in the 50's and 60's.

Skies are going to be mostly sunny with dry conditions.

Highs today will be a couple degrees above normal in the 80's and low 90's.

Winds will be light out of the south at five to 10 mph.

Temps continue to warm throughout the week into the 80's and 90's, leaving us with above normal temps through the week.

We could possibly see a few scattered showers by the end of the work week, and the end of the weekend.

