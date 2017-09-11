New WT stadium to open later, in different location

West Texas A&M University will be playing football in Kimbrough Stadium a little longer than expected as planning continues on the school's new stadium.

Construction on the new Buffalo Stadium is scheduled to begin some time after March 1, 2018, opening to players and fans for the 2019 football season.

That's a year later than originally planned.

WT's Director of Athletics Michael McBroom said the short window of time they had to get the stadium ready for the 2018 football season was closed when President Walter Wendler came to WT.

"The delay was Dr. Wendler wanted to take another look in making sure we're doing the right things with Kimbrough and we're working with Canyon ISD," said McBroom. "It's a big project, a big change for campus. [He wanted] to make sure that that's exactly the direction that he felt the university should go and he took his time in evaluating that."

Earlier this evening Canyon ISD voted to purchase Kimbrough Stadium and 52 surrounding acres from WT for a one-time payment of $500,000.

A project manager and architectural firm have been chosen for the new Buffalo Stadium.

When the stadium is built, it won't be on top of the track and soccer fields as originally proposed.

"It'll replace one of the softball fields and then that softball field will be striped on our football practice field and we'll put lights on that practice field," said McBroom. "Our football team practices in the morning now, and in the evenings rec sports will have those fields."

The stadium will also take the place of the soccer field house, and McBroom said they plan to add lockers for the soccer players in the band complex.

This will save the university $2-3 million in total project cost.

Many students at WT are not too concerned about the delay.

"Perfection takes time so in all honesty I just think they're going to take their time to make it perfect," said sophomore Christian Lazo.

But they are looking forward to the new amenities to come.

"As a former football player I did look forward to playing in the stadium and I'm sure the new players did, too," said senior Joshua Matthews. "So I don't really like it but it is what it is."

Updated renderings of what the stadium could look like are expected to be released in the next few months.

