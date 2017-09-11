New aquatic therapy improves the lives of children with autism

The Turn Center in Amarillo is making a big splash in the lives of children with autism by offering aquatic therapy.

"We know that we need to provide some kind of support for these kids and these families, so a lot of people are doing a lot of research on autism right now," said Bruce Moseley, Executive Director of the Turn Center. "There's just not a lot of research on the aquatic therapy side of things."

Moseley and the Turn Center are looking to change that with research that's the first of it's kind, and already showing promise with their kids.

"The pool creates a whole new world for these kids. They get in the water, and their hands and arms and legs can move in ways that they've never moved before on land." said Moseley.

Occupational therapist Haley Ogburn says the pool helps kids unlock abilities they didn't know they had and were unable to use on land.

"If you think back to when you were a kid and you jumped into the pool and swam to the bottom and felt all that pressure in your ears. That's what it feels all the time for them," said Ogburn.

"A lot of our kids who have sensory issues or motor issues they don't really know where there body is in space. So putting them in a pool is like putting them in a giant pressure vest, where they can now feel those joints and feel those things and feel a little more regulated."

In February, the Turn Center will present its research to 11,000 physical therapists across the country and hopes it helps further their study.

"We're hoping this is a really big deal nationally and internationally. We think its probably the first of many we're going to do," said Moseley. " So its going to open up the world not only fro research that we'll do here in Amarillo, Texas, but we have a feeling this is going to spring board research all across the country and world."

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.