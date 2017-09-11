City of Amarillo changes dead animal pickup policy

The City of Amarillo will no longer offer animal pickup services during the weekend.

According to Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare, this new policy was approved by city management two weeks ago.

Director Richard Havens says the city felt the policy needed to be changed to help them stay within budget.

"We are working on running our operation within the confinements of our budget set forth by the city council, " Havens said.

Havens adds that while he supports the city leaders who make the decisions, he thinks the needs of the community are too large to handle for the current staff. He says Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare only has 14 employees -- and two supervisors -- who take care of picking up approximately 17,000 animals a year.

Amarillo resident Howard Phillips learned of the new policy on Saturday after he called city offices about a dead dog on his street. He said the animal became a safety concern for drivers.

"I moved the dog to the side of the road and covered it with a sheet because of safety concerns," Phillips said. "You know cars were repeatedly hitting it, it could cause an accident."

An advisory board member for Animal Welfare & Management believes the new policy is a mistake because of those safety worries.

"It is a safety issue, I know that when I am driving down the street and I see a dog in the middle of the road I swerve to miss it," said William Kearns.

Kearns and Phillips both say they hope the city will consider revoking the policy.

"The money that we spend, and our taxes just went up...it's not good to cut our services, especially like this," said Kearns.

"We need to take care of our animal control officers," Phillips said. "We need to provide the equipment they need, we need to provide the staffing they need and that goes for all departments, we need to take care of our employees."

