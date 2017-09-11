Officer Scherlen honored with Star of Texas Award

Officer Justin Scherlen was honored today as Governor Greg Abbott presented his family with a Star of Texas Award.

The Star of Texas Awards were created by the State of Texas to honor men and women who have been killed or have sustained injuries in the line of duty.

The awards were presented to peace officers, firefighters, citizens and emergency medical first responders who have demonstrated extraordinary valor and courage in serving and protecting Texans and Texas communities.

"Texas has faced difficult challenges, and now more than ever, it is important we honor those who have helped respond in those challenging times," said Governor Abbott. "The Star of Texas Awards are a fitting name for these brave and selfless men and women who put the needs of others ahead of their own. They are a shining example of the Texas spirit, and I am proud to honor them and their families today."

Officer Scherlen died from an infection in August of 2016 on a family trip to New Mexico while recovering from a crash that happened the year before.

There was an outpouring of support from the Amarillo community while he was recovering and after his death.

He was responding to a routine call when he was struck directly by a jeep that crossed into his lane early in the morning on Sept. 8, 2015. He suffered multiple injuries to his legs and back and underwent several surgeries during the following months.

The driver of the jeep, Brian David Moody, was later charged with intoxication assault on a peace officer and a second count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

