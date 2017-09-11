Officer Scherlen honored with Star of Texas Award

The Turn Center in Amarillo is making a big splash in the lives of children with autism by offering aquatic therapy.
The City of Amarillo will no longer offer animal pickup services during the weekend.
Officer Justin Scherlen was honored today as Governor Greg Abbott presented his family with a Star of Texas Award.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) will host a public meeting this Tuesday to discuss opening a new dairy facility near Panhandle.
Xcel Energy has withdrawn their plan for a temporary fuel cost surcharge on Texas customer bills.
