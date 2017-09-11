Sunray city manager indicted for theft by a public servant

Sunray City Manager Rob Roach turned himself in today after a Carson County grand jury indicted him for theft by a public servant.

The indictment accuses him of stealing between $100,000 and $200,000 from the City of Panhandle.

Roach served as the city manager of Panhandle for eight years before becoming the city manager of Sunray last February.

The Carson County Sheriff says the Texas Rangers conducted the investigation because Roach was a city employee.

A district judge has released Roach on a personal pledge to return for trial.

