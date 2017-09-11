Sunray city manager indicted for theft by a public servant

Officer Justin Scherlen was honored today as Governor Greg Abbott presented his family with a Star of Texas Award.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) will host a public meeting this Tuesday to discuss opening a new dairy facility near Panhandle.
Xcel Energy has withdrawn their plan for a temporary fuel cost surcharge on Texas customer bills.
Weather Outlook for Monday, Sept. 11
Xcel Energy is sending around 200 employees to assist with power restoration efforts in Florida, including 36 from Texas and New Mexico.
