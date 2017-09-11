TCEQ to host public meeting to discuss pending dairy farm near Panhandle

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) will host a public meeting this Tuesday to discuss opening a new dairy facility near Panhandle.

The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Panhandle High School Auditorium located at 106 West 11th.

The public is invited to ask questions concerning the permit application for the dairy farm at this meeting.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), Bowers Land and Cattle Family Limited Partnership has requested a permit to operate a new dairy facility in Carson County.

The dairy would house about 10,000 head of cattle and 6,500 of them would be milking cows.

If the permit passes, the dairy would be located three and a half miles southwest of Panhandle and many community members are not looking forward to having this type of operation so close to the city.

The TCEQ highlights no discharge of pollutants into the waters will be authorized by the permit except under chronic or catastrophic rainfall conditions or events.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.