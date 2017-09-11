Xcel Energy withdraws plan for surcharge on Texas customer bills

Xcel Energy has withdrawn their plan for a temporary fuel cost surcharge on Texas customer bills.

The surcharge, originally planned to begin Oct. 1 and run through Sept. 30, 2018, would have added an extra $1.48 per month to a residential bill of 1,000 kilowatt-hours.

Fuel charges collect the cost of coal and natural gas used in Xcel Energy plants and costs related to purchasing electric energy from other producers. The charges make up about one-third of a typical residential customer bill.

"Our fuel accounts remain under collected, but that deficit has narrowed enough since we announced the surcharge in June that we have decided it won't be necessary to start the surcharge," said president of Xcel Energy. "We will continue to watch the fuel account and make necessary adjustments if the deficit widens."

Xcel officials say the deficit in the fuel account has now narrowed enough to allow the company to hold off on the surcharge.

