Amarillo police investigating Sunday afternoon shooting

Weather Outlook for Monday, Sept. 11
As drivers prepare for the upcoming work week, here are some area lane closures that may cause you a delay:
Xcel Energy is sending around 200 employees to assist with power restoration efforts in Florida, including 36 from Texas and New Mexico.
As the anniversary of 9/11 approaches, there are several events dedicated to remembering those who lost their lives on that day.
The City of Adrian has been put under a water boil notice.
