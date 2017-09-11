Amarillo police investigating Sunday afternoon shooting

Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend.

Around 5:30 yesterday afternoon, Amarillo police officers were called to a parking lot on the 2500 block of South Georgia on reports of a shooting.

Police say the caller told officers that men from two cars were shooting at each other in the parking lot. When officers arrived, no one was at the scene.

Two cars that were parked in the parking lot, as well as a building on the 2600 block of South Georgia, had been struck by gunfire.

About 30 minutes later, police were called to a local hospital where an 18-year-old man had shown up with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the man was involved in the shooting that had happened earlier.

Police describe the suspect's cars as a dark grey or blue Chrysler and a black Toyota.

The shooting remains under investigation.

