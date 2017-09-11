Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny with high temps in the 80s and low 90s

Weather Outlook for Monday, Sept. 11

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

After a beautiful weekend, our quiet weather pattern continues this week.

High pressure will be keeping us dry through the next several days. Lows this morning will be seasonal in the 50s and 60s.

Skies are going to be mostly sunny with dry conditions. Highs today will be a couple degrees above normal in the 80s and low 90s.

Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph. Temps continue to warm throughout the week into the 80s and 90s, leaving us with above normal temps through the week.

We could possibly see a few scattered showers by the end of the work week, otherwise we look to stay dry through the weekend.

