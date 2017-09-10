Adrian placed under a water boil notice - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Adrian placed under a water boil notice

By A.J. Stamps, Digital Content Producer

ADRIAN, TX (KFDA) -

The City of Adrian has been put under a water boil notice. 

City officials said that Adrian has been dealing with a water emergency this weekend.

One of the two city wells has been lost, and officials are asking residents to limit as much water usage as possible.

Specifically they ask that residents not water their grass or gardens while the issue is sorted out. 

