Childress police looking for burglary suspects

By A.J. Stamps, Digital Content Producer
SOURCE: CHILDRESS POLICE DEPARTMENT SOURCE: CHILDRESS POLICE DEPARTMENT
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Childress police need your help finding two suspects involved in burglaries in Childress and Quanah.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, two individuals broke into a Pak-a-Sak in Childress.

About an hour later, police say an United in Quanah was also burglarized by the same suspects.

The Pak-a-Sak in Childress is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of these suspects.

If you have any information on them, you're asked to call the Childress Police Department at (940)-937-2535.

