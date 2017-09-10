Childress police looking for burglary suspects

Childress police need your help finding two suspects involved in burglaries in Childress and Quanah.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, two individuals broke into a Pak-a-Sak in Childress.

About an hour later, police say an United in Quanah was also burglarized by the same suspects.

The Pak-a-Sak in Childress is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of these suspects.

If you have any information on them, you're asked to call the Childress Police Department at (940)-937-2535.

