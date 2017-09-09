City of Amarillo hosted an emergency preparedness event

The Amarillo, Potter and Randall Office of Emergency Management is working to prepare the community for emergency situations.

As a part of national preparedness month, agencies across the community gathered at the Civic Center to teach attendees about potential hazards in the area.

Agencies hope those who attended left knowing how to make informed decisions and take necessary actions in the event of a disaster.

The OEM is starting a new community emergency response team this year.

To join the emergency response team, you can call (806) 378-9315.

