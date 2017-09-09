Man shot after yesterday's SWAT standoff linked to Billy Glenn Ivy Jr.

Police believe that the man, Billy Elmore, killed in yesterday's SWAT standoff was linked to Billy Glenn Ivy Jr.'s murder for hire plot.

Earlier this week, Ivy was arrested for trying to hire an undercover police officer to kill several people.

During the investigation, it was learned that Ivy had met Elmore, 45, while both were detained in the Randall County jail.

Elmore had an extensive criminal history that included aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, trespassing and arson.

After Ivy posted bond and was temporarily released from jail, he continued to contact Elmore, arranging several meetings with him the week before Ivy's most recent arrest.

Shortly after meeting with Ivy, Elmore contacted one of the several targets that Ivy wanted killed.

APD Special Crimes Unit immediately began trying to locate Elmore for questioning on Thursday, September 7.

On Friday, September 8, Elmore's felony bonds for charges of burglary and arson were revoked, and warrants were issued for his arrest.

Amarillo SWAT and Narcotics officers assisted the Special Crimes Unit, and they were able to locate Elmore at the 800 block of North Forest.

When officers approached the house, they saw Elmore run into his back door and lock himself in the house.

Elmore then refused to listen to the officer's commands to come out of the house, and a SWAT call was made.

During the standoff, SWAT officers noticed Elmore had moved under the house inside of a crawl space door.

The APD sent police canine Koss into the crawlspace, when officers heard a muffled gunshot.

Koss was removed from under the house, and police then used a "chemical irritant" to get Elmore to leave the house.

When Elmore left the building, he had a pistol in his hand.

Officers then shot Elmore.

Elmore later died at a local hospital.

It was later discovered that Canine Koss had also been shot while in the crawl space, but APD said that Koss is expected to make a full recovery and is currently back at home with his handlers.

As APD Special Crimes Unit investigated the officer involved shooting, they recovered further evidence from Elmore's vehicle that further linked him to Ivy's murder for hire plot.

The Special Crimes Unit asks that anyone with information into this case to please call (806) 378-9468.

