Suspect dead, K-9 injured after SWAT standoff

Amarillo golfers who play at city-owned courses could be seeing a spike in daily and annual prices as early as next month.
Tactical units have surrounded an Amarillo home where a wanted man believed to be armed is refusing to come out, according to the Amarillo Police Department.
Amarillo police are working several accidents on I-27 between Southwest 24th and the Interchange.
Rescue crews responded this morning after a trench collapsed in Southwest Amarillo.
The Amarillo Office of Emergency Management is hosting a community preparedness and resilience event on Saturday, September 9.
