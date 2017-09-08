Suspect dead, K-9 injured after SWAT standoff

One person is dead and an Amarillo Police Department K-9 is injured after a SWAT standoff this evening.

Around 4:00 p.m., the SWAT team was called to the 800 block of North Forest on reports of a wanted man refusing to come out of a home.

Police say the suspect was believed to be armed. Police attempted to make contact with him using a bomb robot.

Officers heard what sounded like a muffled gunshot, and the K-9 was removed from under the home as a chemical was sent into the crawl space.

Police say the suspect came out of the home around 7:40 p.m. pointing a gun at the officers.

Officers then fired at him, and he was hit multiple times.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The K-9 had also been shot, and he was transported to the Small Animal Emergency Clinic.

The incident is under investigation, and the suspect's name will be released when next of kin has been notified.

