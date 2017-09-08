SWAT surrounds Amarillo home, drivers urged to avoid area

Tactical units have surrounded an Amarillo home where a wanted man believed to be armed is refusing to come out, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

Police said officers were first dispatched to the 800 block of North Forest around 4 p.m.

Officials did not release the nature of the suspect's warrants.

Forest is blocked from Amarillo Boulevard north as of 5 p.m. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.