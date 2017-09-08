APD responding to accidents along I-27 - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

APD responding to accidents along I-27

By A.J. Stamps, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo police are working several accidents on I-27 between Southwest 24th and the Interchange.

A rollover accident and another incident involving a bus have been reported.

APD is asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing story, and NewsChannel10 will continue to update this story with more information. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly