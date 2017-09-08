El Paso officials say wanted sex offender turned himself in

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a wanted sex offender that could have been in Amarillo has turned himself in to authorities.

Artis Nelson previously reported a change of address saying he was relocating to Amarillo, but authorities said he failed to register with local authorities or any other law enforcement agency within the state of Texas.

He had been labeled as absconded, but Nelson tuned himself in on September 25.

Nelson was convicted of sexual assault of a child out of Winkler County, and officials say the victim was an 11-year-old female at the time of the offense.

