El Paso officials say wanted sex offender could be in Amarillo

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted sex offender who they say could be in Amarillo.

Artis Nelson previously reported a change of address saying he was relocating to Amarillo, but authorities say he failed to register with local authorities or any other law enforcement agency within the state of Texas.

He has since been labeled as absconded.

Nelson was convicted of sexual assault of a child out of Winkler County, and officials say the victim was an 11-year-old female at the time of the offense.

If you have any information on where to find Nelson, call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (915) 538-2008.

